Special Olympics gold medalist set to make appearance in the Shoals Friday

A very special golfer will be making an appearance in the Shoals Friday night.
Pryce Holcombe is a gold medal winner in the Special Olympics for golf.
Holcombe has won at state, regionals, and all the way to Berlin.
The city of Florence will be honoring Holcombe Friday at 8 p.m.
“We are going to pick Pryce up in a Corvette convertible…And then, we are going to have a police escort and we are going to drive through right to Wilson Park. He’ll get out, he’ll then be chauffeured in a golf cart – how fitting since he won in golf,” said Mike Adams with community programs and events for the city of Florence.
Holcombe was born with Down syndrome but never let it slow him down.
The ceremony will take place at Wilson Park.
