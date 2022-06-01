Special hearing set for man sentenced to death for 1997 Colbert County murders

A man convicted in one of Colbert County's most notorious murders will have a special hearing before the 11th Circuit Court of Appeal in an effort to overturn the death sentence he received nearly 24 years ago.
Thomas Dale Ferguson is one of five men convicted in the 1997 murders of Harold Pugh and Joey Pugh in Colbert County. He has been on death row at Holman Prison since 1998.
The Pughs were father and son. They were shot to death and had their bodies dumped in Cane Creek by a group of men involved in a Mississippi bank robbery.
The case got so much publicity that Ferguson's trial was moved to Mobile County, where a jury voted 11-1 for a life sentence in prison.
The judge overrode the jury and sentenced Ferguson to death.
Ferguson has been fighting the sentence ever since, claiming his constitutional rights were violated.
His case will go before the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals on June 23.