Sparkman's Lauren Watford signs with Point University

Sparkman’s Lauren Watford is continuing her athletic and academic career with the Point University Skyhawks.
The Senators’ volleyball star signed her NLI on Friday during a ceremony in the school’s cafeteria.
Watford said it felt surreal to put pen to paper, adding it was an easy decision to sign with the Skyhawks as she felt very welcome on campus.
“It was a smaller school, because I go to a larger high school, and it’s closer to my grandparents so I can always go down there and see them on the weekends,” she said, “and they all were very nice when I went down there. They were more of a community than a big, huge college.”
Watford is extremely excited about continuing her playing days but said she will miss high school and her friends.