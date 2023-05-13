Sparkman takes 7A crown with 2-1 win over Auburn

HUNTSVILLE – Sparkman High School’s Lady Senators soccer team made the most of their first trip to the AHSAA state soccer finals.
Sparkman junior Jayda Davis scored one goal in each half – the final kick coming at 56:10 on a penalty kick from 20 yards out to snap a 1-1 tie. The Senators’ defense closed out the win, thanks in big part to goalkeeper Audrey Edwards, who had eight saves in the semifinals Thursday and had eight saves again Saturday in the finals.
Championship matches in Classes 1A/3A, 4A and 5A continue Saturday at Huntsville’s John Hunt Soccer Park. All finals are being live-video streamed by the NFHS Network over it subscriber-based platform.
Davis, who earned MVP honors in the Class 7A state tourney, made the most of only two shots on goal. The Senators (21-4-0), coached by Samuel Tidmore, limited Auburn to just nine shots on goal.
Auburn (17-6-0), cached by Bill Ferguson, was also seeking its first girls’ state soccer title. Samantha Reitz scored the Tigers’ goal early in the second half to tie the match 1-1. Auburn also got a powerful performance from its goalkeeper Ragan Ellis, who had seven saves.