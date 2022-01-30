Sparkman Senators reflect on state bowling title

Another successful season is in the books for Sparkman bowling. The Lady Senators claimed their second straight state title on Friday, defeating Stanhope Elmore in a 4-0 finals sweep.
Lisa Ivey, the team’s head coach, said she knew early on in the season that this group could contend for another title, especially when other schools started talking about their potential.
“I was more anxious this year than I was last year because you know its attainable,” she said. “And then when you do it and you know it’s attainable, you’re like, ‘We have this or do we have this?’”
The win in Gadsden marks the teams third title since 2016.But the awards didn’t stop there. On Thursday, the Senators placed three girls in the medalist group, with sophomore Jenna Webber taking home the top honor.
“I was totally shocked because I knew that I had bowled really good that day, it's just I had no idea that it was better than the others,” Webber said. “I never expected that I would be the number one in the state. It took a moment for it to set in.”
Like any good teammate would, Webber says the rest of the team deserves their fair share of credit.
“The rest of the team is pretty awesome, too, it’s not just me. Just because I got first in the state, it doesn’t mean the rest of the team is any worse than me. I think the whole team is pretty great,” she explained. “I knew that our team could do it because we’re just a great team this year and I’m really hoping that next year we can do the same thing again.”
By any measurement, the season was a major success for Sparkman. But for Ivey, some of the things that make her most proud of this group have nothing to do with bowling.
“I have coaches telling me what a great group of kids I have and what great people and young people they are and I’m gonna just tell you, that makes me prouder than any bowling trophy that I’ll ever bring home,” Ivey said.