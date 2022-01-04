You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1000 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 15.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 2:00 PM CST Tuesday was 18.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 8.0 feet
Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 03/16/1982.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Sparkman highlights Tuesday night hoops with win over Hazel Green

  • Updated
  • 0
Sparkman tops Hazel green

Boys High School Basketball Scoreboard:

Sparkman 53, Hazel Green 45

Mae Jemison 51, Buckhorn 56

Lawrence County 63, Athens 61

Lawrence County 58, West Point 50

Plainview 78, Sylvania 27

Columbia 55, Madison Academy 70

Florence 74, Mars Hill Bible 45

Madison County 53, DHCA 91

Arab 31, Guntersville 48

Tharptown 62, Hatton 40

Colbert County 54, Wilson 36

Rogers 66, Deshler 74

Hartselle 64, Decatur 48

Muscle Shoals 43, Cullman 72

Section 80, Whitesburg Christian 46

Bob Jones 55, Austin 52

JPII 61, North Sand Mountain 80

Danville 66, East Lawrence 38

Lexington 39, Lauderdale County 63

Boaz 74, Oneonta 68

Girls' Scoreboard:

Winston County 52, Falkville 44

Central 52, Russellville 60

Scottsboro 47, Brewer 35

Geraldine 29, Hokes Bluff 60

Fort Payne 63, North Jackson 28

Muscle Shoals 71, Cullman 52

Plainview 53, Sylvania 44

West Limestone 54, Elkmont 47

Hartselle 65, Decatur 19

Douglas 47, Westbrook Christian 27

Hatton 63, Tharptown 34

Shoals Christian 60, Waterloo 29

