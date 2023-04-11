Sparkman High School students to host Steps for Vets Walkathon

Mark your calendar, the Sparkman High School Teens for Troops will host their first Steps for Vets Walkathon on Saturday, May 13.
The event is at Senator Stadium on campus (2616 Jeff Rd, Harvest) from 9 a.m. to noon.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Honoring Veterans Legacies, a local non-profit organization whose mission is to honor senior veterans in their communities and beyond and to guard and preserve their legacies for future generations.
Registration is $10 per person or $35 per a team of four. Participants will take pledges per lap they plan to walk. Concessions will be available. Veterans will also be on hand to meet and greet.
You can click here to register or by emailing Erin Coggins at ecoggins@madison.k12.al.us
Once registration is complete, information on the pledge process will be emailed.
For more details, contact Erin Coggins at ecoggins@madison.k12.al.us or (256)698-6538.
Teens for Troops is a club that focuses on serving veterans and those currently serving in the military. Community projects are the focus. Members plan veterans week activities and compete in Alabama History Day competition in March.