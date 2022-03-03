Sparkman High School history teacher uses war in Ukraine to connect his students with the world

As war rages in Ukraine, the current events history class inside Sparkman High School is learning about history being made in real-time.
WAAY 31 cameras were invited in to that classroom as the students and their teacher discussed what all of the rapidly developing information means in the context of world history.
“Why is Putin invading Ukraine? What is his reasoning? First we have to look at it on a map," History teacher Bobby Dolan said as he led his current events history class through an exercise in critical thinking.
The students focused on the events unfolding and trying to better understand the significance they play.
"I didn’t really think that when I signed up for this class something like this would end up happening in the world. I thought we would just talk about riots or weather. I didn’t think there was going to be an invasion," student Ryan Al-Dijaili said.
The challenge is pulling context through the fog of war as this history class learns about very serious and life-changing events as they happen.
“It’s absolutely horrible. I watch the news around 7 o’clock every night and just looking at what people are having to go through. I would’ve never want to have to go through something like," Al-Dijaili added.
While connecting lesson plans to students can sometimes be a challenge, Dolan said his students are wanting to talk and learn more about how what is happening in Ukraine impacts the rest of the world.
“Students have been very interested. They actually feel that this impacts them. They see it on social media, and they finally are questioning what is my part in the world and how can it affect me," Dolan said.
One student said she is worried this could become a nuclear war, another said he is worried about the USA being drug into the conflict with troops on the ground.
And while Dolan can guide his students to some answers, most are hard to come by. He says only time will tell how history will view what is unfolding now.
"This does impact us all," Dolan explained.