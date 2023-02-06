Sparkman High School head coach Laron White retires

Sparkman High School Varsity Head Football Coach, Laron White, announces his retirement from coaching. Coach White met with his team on Monday to make the announcement. Coach White will continue as a classroom teacher until the end of the 2022-2023 school year.
During Coach White’s career at Sparkman High School (7A), the team record was 34-30, advancing to the playoffs four times. In fourteen seasons at Tanner High School (2A), White compiled a 148-30 record and won nine region championships and two state 2A championships. His overall career record is 182-60 in his twenty years as a head coach.
“We will miss Coach White on the sidelines here at Sparkman. In his time here, he has created a culture and community we are very proud of. His high expectations, intense preparation, and desire to see each student-athlete in his program succeed are just a few reasons he will retire as one of the most decorated coaches in Alabama,” said Sparkman High School Principal Chris Shaw.
White is a native of Courtland and a 1992 graduate of Courtland High School. He received a football scholarship to attend the University of Alabama, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1997 and later received his master's degree from the University of West Alabama.
A search for his replacement will begin immediately.