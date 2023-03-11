Sparkman High School has promoted Ronnie Watson to Head Football Coach

Coach Ronnie Watson has been promoted to the Head Coaching position at Sparkman High School. Ronnie Watson began his football coaching career with the Senators in 2010. Throughout his thirteen-year coaching career at Sparkman, Coach Watson served as the Director of Football Operations for three years and has been a Defensive Coordinator for the last five years. He was part of both a top 15 and a top 10 defense during his time as coordinator. He coached/supported many players that are now playing at the collegiate level. He was also named a teacher of the year in 2021.
Principal Chris Shaw stated, “We’re excited that Coach Watson is taking his next step at Sparkman High School. He is responsible for a lot of success the program has had. He knows what the standard is at Sparkman and we believe he can continue the success that Head Coach Laron White has built at the school.”
Spring practice will begin for the Sparkman Senators in late April with a spring game against Hueytown High School on May 19th.