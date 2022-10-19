Sparkman High School basketball Cheer Club forced to sit out season

Some cheerleaders won’t be in the bleachers during basketball games this season at Sparkman High School.
The basketball Cheer Club was forced to toss in its pom-poms as the district searches for a faculty sponsor.
The Madison County School System says the basketball cheer club's former sponsor/coach resigned last May. However, some of the girls on the team believe their coach was forced to leave.
Madison County Schools said they shared with the participants and parents that the club would be put on hold until a sponsor/coach was found.
Cheer Club parent Bianca McCall said she doesn’t believe the district has made an effort to find a new sponsor/coach.
“We’ve all been given the same thing: We're looking for a sponsor, we're looking for a sponsor. And me, honestly, I don't think they have even put forth the effort,” said McCall.
McCall claims the administration said the former coach “did not have control of the team.”
The girls on the basketball Cheer Club say since their coach left, they’ve made numerous efforts to find a new sponsor/coach.
“This is not our job to find a sponsor. It’s their job," said student Ija Long. "But we’re having to do it ourselves. It’s been hard.”
In the process of meeting with the school’s principal, the girls say they’ve been called “untraditional and aggressive.”
“He said that they were very untraditional,” said McCall. “He wants them to do more traditional cheers in the upcoming year, if there were to be a cheer team.”
Despite students efforts to find a new sponsor, the school system told WAAY 31 in a statement, “Sparkman administrators have worked to find a faculty member to continue the club but have not found one.”
McCall said many of the girls' lives have been changed by club.
“That cheer team changed a lot of those girls' demeanor,” said McCall. “It gave them something to look forward to.”
McCall’s daughter agrees.
“It has helped many cheerleaders, including myself become more independent and I feel like we aren’t taken as seriously as other sports,” said Jan’Nye Boyd, a student.
McCall said the club needs a faculty sponsor within the Madison County School System but that the coach can be outside the school district. A faculty member can also take on both roles.
McCall said the former basketball Cheer Club coach wants to take on her former role, but that the principal will not allow her to do so.
In the statement to WAAY 31, the district said they have encouraged students to take on a new club while the basketball Cheer Club is on hold.
The competition cheer team is sanctioned with the Alabama High School Athletic Association. The basketball Cheer Club is a separate entity, not registered with AHAA.
The Madison County School System said the competition cheer team, separate from the club, will be at some basketball games throughout this year’s basketball season.