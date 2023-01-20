Sparkman girls claim AHSAA girls’ tourney title with two capturing individual crowns

Sparkman’s Akerah Artis and Reagan Grant won individual wrestling titles, pushing Sparkman to the 2023 AHSAA Girls Wrestling championship Friday at Bill Harris Arena at the Birmingham CrossPlex.
Artis (31-0) remained undefeated this season by pinning Montgomery Catholic’s Charlotte Parker to win the 145-pound title, and Grant needed just 25 seconds to pin Arab’s Autumn Boutwell in the 152-pound final. Sparkman’s Joy Hawkins also finished runner-up at 185 pounds.
“These girls work just as hard as, or maybe even harder than, the boys just to be accepted into the sport,” Sparkman coach Ronnie Watson said. “Winning this championship, it’s big.”
Sparkman scored 191 points in the two-day tournament, which featured preliminary and elimination matches at Thompson High School at nearby Alabaster on Thursday. All 12 weight-class championship matches on Friday were held at the CrossPlex.
Daphne finished runner-up in the team competition with 180 points, as eighth-grader Alana Girard (38-2) won the 100-pound title and sophomore Kalyse Hill (35-0) won the 132-pound championship. Kaylee Holder (23-3) was runner-up at 165 pounds.
Weaver finished third, thanks in part to Lena Johannson (26-0) winning the 138-pound title.
Two Enterprise wrestlers won individual titles – Evelyn Holmes Smith (36-0) at 120 pounds and Mackenzie Shultz (33-0) at 165 pounds – to help the Wildcats finish fourth.
Pinson Valley’s Aniyah Griffin (35-0) won the days’ most anticipated match, as she pinned Hawkins (24-1), who was previously undefeated, in the 185-pound final. Baldwin County’s Tamara Reed (17-0) also stayed undefeated by pinning Enterprise’s Mallory Ladd in less than a minute in the 235-pound final.