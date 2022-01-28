Sparkman Girls Claim AHSAA Class 6A/7A Bowling Title

GADSDEN – Hoover High School’s top-seeded boys’ bowling team came close to perfection Friday afternoon in game three of the AHSAA Class 6A/7A State Bowling Championships with its five bowlers knocking down 10 strikes in a row to finish with a 288-203 victory over city rival Spain Park to take a 2-1 lead the finals at The Alley Bowling Center.
Bucs bowlers A.J. Nelson, Connor Davis, Rhett Pearson, Carter Hughes and Alex Lee combined for two strikes each but the bid for the AHSAA’s first perfect 300 game as a team came up short when Hoover, coached by Dustin Edgar, left two pins standing on the 11th roll to finish with a state-record 288-203 victory.
The historic game didn’t faze the Jaguars of Coach Stephen Hobbs, however. Spain Park’s strong lineup of Russell Partin, Lucas Mitchell, Cole Henson, Ethan Lee and Michael Kimble responded with nine strikes to win the next game 279-188 to tie the contest at 2-2 and closed out the comeback taking game five 246-191 and game six 201-143 to claim the 6A/7A boys’ state championship 4-2. It was the Jags’ third state title over and the first since winning back to back 2016 and 2017 in the first two years the AHSAA offered bowling as a championship sport.
Sparkman’s girls, coached by Lisa Ivey, rolled to their second straight Class 6A/7A state championship besting Stanhope Elmore 4-0 in the finals. It was the Lady Senators’ third state crown overall winning the title in 2016 and 2021. The strong lineup anchored by Emily Lindsey, Jenna Webber, Angela Webber, Natalie Alsup and Kaity Alexander outscored the Mustangs 758-642 in the finals with rounds of 209, 201, 183 and 165 in the final match.
Sparkman also had little trouble beating Gulf Shores 4-0 and Southside-Gadsden 4-1 in the first two rounds. Stanhope Elmore edged Vestavia Hills in its quarterfinal battle 4-3 but finish 100 pins behind the Lady Rebels, 1,092 to 992. The Mustangs of Coach Bridget Wilson, anchored by Allysa Ward and Samantha Wilson, sealed the win with a 183-181 thriller in game seven to advance to the semifinals and then beat Spain Park’s girls 4-1.
The Class 6A/7A boys’ state championship battle quickly became a battle of Metro Birmingham schools. Hoover, which earned the top seed after Thursday’s traditional round, beat Spanish Fort 4-2 in the first round and downed Thompson 4-3 in the semifinals despite trailing in by 116 total pins in the match. Spain Park had little trouble in its 4-0 win over Baldwin County and beat Hewitt-Trussville 4-2 in the semifinals.
No. 7 seed Hewitt-Trussville beat remarkable odds to advance to the semifinals The Huskies defeated defending state champion Sparkman 4-3 despite trailing in by 157 total pins. The Senators totaled a first-round high of 1,380 pints with a 221 in the third game, 203 in the fourth game and 244 in sixth game. The decisive factor came in the fourth and seven games, however, when the Huskies won by eight and two pins.
When the dust settled following the semifinals Friday, the championship came down to a City of Hoover finale with Hoover and Spain Park.
American Christian won the Class 1A/5A girls’ and boys’ state championships earlier Friday The Alley Bowling Center over East Limestone and Etowah, respectively.