Sparkman dominates on first day of Huntsville City Classic

  • Updated
  • 0
Sparkman defeats Columbia
By Max Cohan

During the first day of action at the Huntsville City Classic, Sparkman’s domination stood above the rest.

Playing in the first game of the day, the Senators crushed Columbia 93-37. Timbre Kirk led the team with 30 points, draining nine 3-pointers.

Here’s how the rest of the round went:

Lee 66, Madison Academy 55

Oxford 47, Buckhorn 37

James Clemens 49, Enterprise 48

Huntsville 68, Spanish Fort 51

Grissom 65, Bob Jones 49

Hazel Green 47, Jacksonville 44

Mae Jemison 56, Anniston 41

Here’s who will meet up on the winner’s side of the bracket in round two on Tuesday:

Huntsville vs. Hazel Green at 9 a.m.

Sparkman vs. Oxford at 10:30 a.m.

Lee vs. James Clemens at 12 p.m.

Grissom vs. Mae Jemison at 1:30 p.m.

The second round will play into the semifinals on Tuesday night. The tournament’s champion will be crowned on Wednesday night.

