Sparkman dominates on first day of Huntsville City Classic

During the first day of action at the Huntsville City Classic, Sparkman’s domination stood above the rest.
Playing in the first game of the day, the Senators crushed Columbia 93-37. Timbre Kirk led the team with 30 points, draining nine 3-pointers.
Here’s how the rest of the round went:
Lee 66, Madison Academy 55
Oxford 47, Buckhorn 37
James Clemens 49, Enterprise 48
Huntsville 68, Spanish Fort 51
Grissom 65, Bob Jones 49
Hazel Green 47, Jacksonville 44
Mae Jemison 56, Anniston 41
Here’s who will meet up on the winner’s side of the bracket in round two on Tuesday:
Huntsville vs. Hazel Green at 9 a.m.
Sparkman vs. Oxford at 10:30 a.m.
Lee vs. James Clemens at 12 p.m.
Grissom vs. Mae Jemison at 1:30 p.m.
The second round will play into the semifinals on Tuesday night. The tournament’s champion will be crowned on Wednesday night.