Space & Rocket Center, Rocket City Trash Pandas hosting Orion splashdown watch party at Toyota Field

The U.S. Space & Rocket Center and the Rocket City Trash Pandas are giving you a chance to be a witness to the next step in U.S. space exploration history.
It all happens from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday as they host a free Artemis I Splashdown Party at Toyota Field. The Orion spacecraft is set to splashdown in the Pacific Ocean about 11:40 a.m. Sunday following its flyby of the moon.
The Orion capsule launched into space atop a Marshall Space Flight Center-managed SLS rocket on Nov. 16 and will have traveled 1.3 million miles to the moon and back before splashing down.
The splashdown completes Artemis I’s 25-day, 10-hour, and 53-minute mission that will test both the SLS and Orion for future lunar missions.
The event is open to the public and is free for all to attend.
Guests can park in the gravel lot at Toyota Field and enter through the Pepsi Gate. The Bill Penney Concourse and seating bowl will be open for fans to watch the splashdown on the videoboard.
NASA’s live feed leading up to the splashdown will play on the videoboard at Toyota Field. Family friendly activities include balloon art, food trucks, and more. Toyota Field concessions will also be available with a selection of hot chocolate, cider, soft drinks, and snacks.
Trash Pandas mascot Sprocket and Astronaut Racers Neil, Buzz, and Sally will be making appearances along with TOPPS, the Space Camp mascot. All mascots will be available for photos.
Following the splashdown, the Trash Pandas will have a special announcement about the upcoming 2023 baseball season.