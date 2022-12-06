 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Jackson and
Madison Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 13.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.0
feet tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.1 feet on 03/02/2021.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Space & Rocket Center, Rocket City Trash Pandas hosting Orion splashdown watch party at Toyota Field

  • Updated
  • 0
Artemis I splashdown party

Image from Rocket City Trash Pandas

The U.S. Space & Rocket Center and the Rocket City Trash Pandas are giving you a chance to be a witness to the next step in U.S. space exploration history.

It all happens from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday as they host a free Artemis I Splashdown Party at Toyota Field. The Orion spacecraft is set to splashdown in the Pacific Ocean about 11:40 a.m. Sunday following its flyby of the moon.

The Orion capsule launched into space atop a Marshall Space Flight Center-managed SLS rocket on Nov. 16 and will have traveled 1.3 million miles to the moon and back before splashing down.

The splashdown completes Artemis I’s 25-day, 10-hour, and 53-minute mission that will test both the SLS and Orion for future lunar missions.

The event is open to the public and is free for all to attend.

Guests can park in the gravel lot at Toyota Field and enter through the Pepsi Gate. The Bill Penney Concourse and seating bowl will be open for fans to watch the splashdown on the videoboard.

NASA’s live feed leading up to the splashdown will play on the videoboard at Toyota Field. Family friendly activities include balloon art, food trucks, and more. Toyota Field concessions will also be available with a selection of hot chocolate, cider, soft drinks, and snacks.

Trash Pandas mascot Sprocket and Astronaut Racers Neil, Buzz, and Sally will be making appearances along with TOPPS, the Space Camp mascot. All mascots will be available for photos.

Following the splashdown, the Trash Pandas will have a special announcement about the upcoming 2023 baseball season.

