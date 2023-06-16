Space Force official hints at reason for delay in moving Space Command HQ to Huntsville

A Space Force official speaking at the U.S. Department of Defense’s LGBTQ+ Pride Ceremony at the Pentagon hinted at the reasoning behind the delay in moving Space Command headquarters to Huntsville.
Lt. Gen. DeAnna Burt told the audience at the diversity, equity and inclusion event Thursday that the selection of the new home for Space Command cannot be based solely on a city or state's top-ranked qualifications.
Without mentioning Alabama specifically, Burt said states that pass laws protecting the unborn or impacting the LGBTQ+ community are threats that should also be considered.
“When I find the right candidates for squadron command, I strive to match the right person to the right job. I consider their job performance and relevant experience first,” said Burt.
"However, I also look at their personal circumstances – and their family is an important factor,” Burt continued. “If the good match for the job does not feel safe being themselves and performing at their highest potential at a given location, or if their family could be denied critical health care due to the laws in that state, I am compelled to consider a different candidate, and, perhaps, less qualified.”