Space Command general visits Huntsville with update on headquarters' move to Redstone Arsenal

The commander of U.S. Space Command visited Huntsville for the annual Space and Missile Defense Symposium on Tuesday, where he said the decision on a plan to move his headquarters to the Rocket City is one final decision away.
Gen. James Dickinson took questions following his prepared remarks on the future of space defense programs. Before the clapping stopped, the first question about the base move was already being read by the moderator.
Dickinson said Americans are days away from public comment on a draft environmental report closing.
"They are doing a 30-day public comment on the draft environmental assessment, and we are wrapping those up in a week or so. Those assessments were done for the top six geographic locations that were decided in the original Air Force evaluation of the basing decision," Dickinson explained. "Pending those results coming in, then it will go to the Department of Air Force for their final decision."
The U.S. Air Force released its draft environmental assessment of the potential effects of building a headquarters at Redstone Arsenal earlier this summer.
The verdict: "No significant impacts on the human or natural environment," according to the nearly 500-page document.
The draft details the assessment of Redstone Arsenal and five other alternative sites in the U.S. to see how bringing the headquarters here might affect land use, air quality, natural resources, socioeconomics, traffic and more.
Currently, headquarters are located in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and local Huntsville leaders remain confident the Air Force will move forward with the Huntsville move despite objections from politicians in Colorado.
The following is a brief overview of what the assessment found and what the headquarters would include. The full report can be reviewed here:
- About 1,450 people would work at the facility;
- The facility will include 464,000 square feet of office, administrative and functional interior space, plus 402,000 square feet of parking;
- Construction would begin in 2025 and take about two years;
- The site is about 60 acres total, situated between Marshall and Neal roads;
- There are three species of bat that are federally listed as threatened or endangered and could be minimally affected by construction. To reduce that potential effect, tree clearing will be restricted from Oct. 15 to March 31 each year;
- A state-protected species, the Tuscumbia darter, might also be found at the site but is unlikely to be adversely affected;
- The site is near two archaeological sites, but neither is eligible for protection through the National Register of Historic Places;
- With a minority population of 38.7% and about 16.8% of the population living under the poverty level, Huntsville is not considered a community of concern for environmental justice; and
- Bringing the headquarters to Huntsville would increase traffic by about 1.6% and population by about 0.9%.