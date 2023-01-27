Space and Rocket Center in charge of laying down Saturn IB rocket for NASA to remove

The US Space and Rocket Center is in charge of the timeline for taking down the Saturn IB rocket.
While we still don’t know when exactly that will happen, people in the area are already dreading it.
"I’m going to miss it," Christian Noe said.
People in North Alabama are appreciating their final days with the historic Saturn IB rocket.
"The rocket is pretty symbolic. I mean, Huntsville is the Rocket City," Noe said.
The Marshall Space Flight Center, which actually designed and built the rocket, says they’ve done what they can to try to maintain the iconic landmark—cleaning it and painting it several times in the 44 years the rocket has stood at the welcome center off I-65.
However, constant exposure to weather outpaced their efforts of preserving the rocket. The support structure has deteriorated beyond repair, and now it poses a safety risk.
People in the area say they understand the decision to take it down, but are still curious as to what will happen to the rocket once it no longer stands.
"If they’ll move it somewhere else or kind of memorialize it in any way?" Noe questioned.
They’re also excited to see what will take its place at the new welcome center.
"It will look out of this world and amazing for everybody to stop by and look at it," Uribe Escobar said.
The Space and Rocket Center will be in charge of laying down the rocket for NASA to then deconstruct and remove from the site.
NASA says the rocket needs to be reconstructed because it is too big to move through interstate highways or other alternative routes.