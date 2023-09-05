 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Southgate Mall addresses plan to reopen after shutting down businesses due to fire safety issues

  • Updated
  • 0

Southgate Mall management provided an update on their plan to reopen after shutting down businesses due to fire safety issues last week.

Shopping Center Management Director W. David Hagood provided the following statement Monday:

“We are aware that a fire sprinkler line needs to be repaired before the Mall reopens, and we are working diligently, and doing everything possible, to accomplish the repair in the shortest time possible.

“Our goal is to reopen on Tuesday of next week, and we are very hopeful that can be accomplished. We are working very closely with the City to achieve our goal.

“The Mall regrets very much the inconvenience this has caused our customers and our tenants.”

PREVIOUS: Businesses at Southgate Mall in Muscle Shoals closed due to unreliable fire protection system 

Southgate Mall

Image from the Southgate Mall (Muscle Shoals) Facebook page

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you