Southgate Mall addresses plan to reopen after shutting down businesses due to fire safety issues

Southgate Mall management provided an update on their plan to reopen after shutting down businesses due to fire safety issues last week.
Shopping Center Management Director W. David Hagood provided the following statement Monday:
“We are aware that a fire sprinkler line needs to be repaired before the Mall reopens, and we are working diligently, and doing everything possible, to accomplish the repair in the shortest time possible.
“Our goal is to reopen on Tuesday of next week, and we are very hopeful that can be accomplished. We are working very closely with the City to achieve our goal.
“The Mall regrets very much the inconvenience this has caused our customers and our tenants.”
