South Carolina man rides 8 miles on horse to get to doctor's appointment

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) — One way to beat high gas prices: Ride a horse.
That's just what one South Carolina man did Thursday. Johnnie Moubray rode his horse, Dan, to his doctor's appointment at Prisma Health in Greenville.
Dan was tied to a pole outside the office at about noon and drew a small crowd of employees, patients and people driving by who wanted to see him. He allowed people to pet him and patiently waited for his owner to come back outside.
"My truck's been having some problems," Moubray said. "He's my only form of transportation today."
He also said that riding his horse was a great way to save money on gas. He said the approximately 8-mile ride from his home to the office took him about an hour and 20 minutes.