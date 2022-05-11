South Alabama selected for $2.5B investment over Huntsville after top secret talks break down

The $2.5 billion investment an aluminum rolling and recycling company announced Wednesday for south Alabama was nearly a done deal for Madison County, but top secret negotiations broke down last month, WAAY 31 has learned.
WAAY 31 was first to report on plans to possibly bring that major manufacturing facility to a large tract of land in eastern Madison county near Gurley, a proposal that was not well received by some residents in the area as WAAY 31 reported.
Instead Novelis, selected Baldwin County to build their new massive plant bringing a thousand new, good paying jobs with them.
The City of Huntsville had an option to purchase the property, and if this would have become reality, the city had plans to annex the property adjacent to Madison County High School off of Hwy. 72. Crews spent weeks out on the site testing the soil, surveying the land and the city even took formal steps to get the option to move an old cemetery they deemed abandoned from the land.
At the end of the day sources telling WAAY 31 the development board and Novelis just could not close the deal.
In the announcement Wednesday about the site selection, Atlanta-based Novelis said the Alabama facility — the first fully integrated aluminum mill built in the U.S. in 40 years — will leverage the company’s long-term relationships with leading beverage, packaging and automotive brands seeking sustainable aluminum solutions.
“With this massive investment and these large-scale hiring plans, Novelis will launch a high-tech aluminum mill that will generate significant economic impacts throughout the region for generations,” said Governor Ivey.
But developers are not giving up on the eastern Madison County site. Sources said Wednesday the Huntsville-Madison county development authority is already working on another possible development plan for this same site.
The city still has the option for the next year to pay to have the remains moved to another cemetery but right now there are no plans to move forward with that option.
a Novelis company spokeswoman said the Huntsville development officials provided great support, and they built lots of good relationships in the community during the site selection process.
Their new facility will be constructed at the 3,000-acre South Alabama Mega Site, located in Bay Minette, and will create approximately 1,000 jobs, which Novelis projects will pay an average annual salary of $65,000.
The facility will be powered with renewable energy, use recycled water and be a zero-waste facility.
Site work is under way now, and Novelis expects to begin commissioning the facility in mid-2025.