Sources: Vicky White tested the plan 3 days before successful escape with Casey White

Multiple sources told WAAY 31 that Friday’s successful escape might not have been the first try by Vicky White.
Investigators are exploring the real possibility disgraced corrections supervisor Vicky White tried to put this escape plan for herself and accused murderer Casey White into action before last Friday.
Sources with direct knowledge of this high-profile case tell our newsroom that Vicky White is believed to have tried to pull off the plan on Tuesday, April 26.
But for reasons we haven’t been able to confirm, the escape didn’t happen until Friday morning, April 29.
Lauderdale County Detention Center officials would neither confirm nor deny this reporting on the record Thursday, and Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton would only say it’s very possible Vicky White practiced the escape plan ahead of Friday morning.
“Vicky White traveled that route pretty much every day going and coming to work. So on any given day she could have tested it," Singleton said. "As far as any covert effort to test the route I don’t know."
The window of opportunity happened on Friday morning when the supervisor was able to get Casey White out of the jail alone for a fabricated mental health evaluation for him and doctor visit for her.
The ploy gave the duo a nearly six-hour head start on investigators.
