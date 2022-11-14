Sources: Murderer caught trying to escape Limestone Correctional Facility

An inmate serving a life sentence for murder made it to the outer perimeter fence at Limestone Correctional Facility in Harvest before being recaptured, WAAY has learned.
The Alabama Department of Corrections will only confirm an inmate was “out of place” on Saturday at the state's largest high security prison.
WAAY 31's I-TEAM learning that inmate somehow managed to get out of the building, through one perimeter fence and was found at the outermost security fence.
That was the last thing separating him from thousands of homes and a school nearby.
Sources inside tell us this was a very close call. They told us the attempt happened during a shift that continues to be critically understaffed, something our newsroom has uncovered through months of reporting. They also said the perimeter fence should've been electrified at the time of the attempt.
As WAAY was first to report, current and former guards have warned of security lapses at that prison in recent months, including problems with the security fences that are supposed to be electrified at all times.
ADOC would not confirm the inmate's name or if they face any additional charges for attempting an escape.
