Sources: Jimmy Spencer wanted plea deal to avoid death, but prosecutors wouldn't agree

Testimony wrapped up for the week Friday in accused triple murderer Jimmy Spencer's trial in Marshall County.
Spencer was out of prison on parole despite a life sentence when the killings of Martha Reliford, Marie Martin and Martin's 7-year-old grandson Colton Lee occurred in Guntersville in 2018.
Prosecutors say the evidence against Spencer is overwhelming, and police said he confessed to the killings multiple times after he was arrested and read his rights days after the murders were discovered.
Spencer's lawyers haven't shown any indication they are going to offer a defense. If found guilty by this jury, they appear to be hoping for a sentence of life in prison without parole and rather than death.
Sources within law enforcement with direct knowledge of this case told WAAY 31's Matt Kroschel on Friday that Spencer told prosecutors he would accept a deal to keep him off death row and avoid this trial entirely - but with conditions. They say Spencer would only agree to a sentence of life in prison without parole, and that he serve that time in isolation.
Prosecutors instead moved forward with seeking a death sentence.
Evidence shows Spencer was spotted driving Martin's stolen car in store surveillance video, and Spencer was quickly picked up by Guntersville Police and according to prosecutors admitted to the killings. Prosecutors told the jury Spencer was motived by money. Spencer was homeless and jobless.
The trial continues Monday at 9 a.m. in Marshall County.