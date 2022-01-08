Sources: Huntsville police officer charged with capital murder involving girlfriend

A Huntsville Police Department officer has been charged with capital murder after a Friday “incident” on Lawsons Ridge Drive.
David McCoy, 28, is at the center of the death investigation, which is now being led by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation.
Huntsville police said McCoy was off-duty at the time of what it called an “incident” on Lawsons Ridge Drive on Friday.
Jail records show he is charged with capital murder of a person in a vehicle and is being held without bond.
Two sources tell WAAY 31 that McCoy shot a girlfriend in the head inside a parked vehicle, then called in the death claiming the woman shot herself.
Those sources said the woman, who has yet to be identified, recently informed McCoy she was pregnant before the shooting occurred.
McCoy reportedly called in to dispatch to say a woman who appears to be a suicide victim was sitting in a car in a apartment complex parking lot, both sources said.
Text messages on the woman’s phone helped investigators pin down what they say really happened Friday morning.
According to law enforcement sources, Huntsville Police Department investigators who responded to the call from their off-duty officer did the initial interview with McCoy before SBI was able to talk with him.
SBI is handling the case since it involves a Huntsville police officer.
McCoy has only been on the force for “a couple of years” and remains on administrative leave pending Huntsville Police Department’s internal review of the case per their policy.