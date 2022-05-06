Soto's walk off single gives Trash Pandas 3-2 win

MADISON, Alabama – With one swing in the bottom of the ninth inning, Livan Soto shot the Rocket City Trash Pandas into first place in the Southern League’s North Division with a walk-off single to right, ending a thrilling 3-2 victory over the Chattanooga Lookouts in the third game of their six-game series at Toyota Field on Wednesday night.
With the score tied 2-2 in the bottom of the ninth, Torii Hunter reached with a one-out single to center. Ryan Aguilar followed with a high fly ball to left that stayed fair before bouncing over the wall for a ground-rule double. Aaron Whitefield was then intentionally walked to load the bases. On Ricky Karcher’s 2-1 pitch, Soto delivered the decisive swing for his first career walk-off hit, giving the Trash Pandas the win.
The game began in similarly strong fashion for the home team. Trash Pandas starter Chase Silseth was dominant early. He retired the first 12 hitters he faced, striking out six and inducing weak contact for the other six outs.
Rocket City struck first in the bottom of the third to give Silseth a lead when Zach Humphreys blooped a single to shallow center with the bases loaded, scoring Soto with the game’s first run.
Leading off the fifth, Chattanooga’s Isiah Gilliam became the first player to reach off Silseth with a walk. Two hitters later, Francisco Urbaez turned the game around with a two-run homer to left, the first hit off Silseth, to give the Lookouts a 2-1 lead halfway through the game.
In the sixth, Silseth got into a jam as the Lookouts put the go-ahead run at third base with two outs. Silseth then walked Matt McLain to put two on and two out. Following a mound visit from Manager Andy Schatzley, Silseth got Gilliam to line out to second, ending another strong start.
Over six innings, Silseth allowed two runs on two hits with two walks and a season-high 10 strikeouts to keep the game close.
Humphreys got his starter off the hook in the bottom of the inning, launching Connor Curlis’ 2-1 pitch over the wall in deep left-center for a solo home run, his fifth of the season, to tie the game 2-2.
Kolton Ingram kept the score tied with a clean seventh and Luis Ledo (W, 2-1) did the same in the eighth and ninth, setting the stage for Soto’s heroics in the bottom of the ninth.
Ledo earned the win in relief with two scoreless innings. Soto, Humphreys, Hunter, and Aguilar all recorded a pair of hits for hits for the Trash Pandas in the win.