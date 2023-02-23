Sorority members help tackle child hunger in Huntsville while attending annual conference, workshops

WAAY 31 continues to connect North Alabama with stories about the good work being done by local nonprofit groups to improve life for people across the region.
This week, more than 5,000 members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. arrived in Huntsville. The sorority's mission is to help eradicate child hunger, and to accomplish that, the members have some important business to handle.
“I'm so happy to say that Huntsville is a city that can accommodate us,” said South Eastern Regional Director Tracey Morant Adams.
The sorority was founded in 1908 at Howard University and stands today as the oldest Greek-letter organization established by Black college-educated women. Its primary focus is on service and sisterhood, Adams explained.
“When we come to communities for our annual convening, to really do business as it pertains to Alpha Kappa Alpha, we seek to focus on those two pillars. What can we do to leave an impact, a measurable positive impact in the community that we are so very blessed to host our conference?” Adams said.
The 91st South Eastern Regional Conference is taking place at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Adams believes bringing the conference to the Rocket City will create an economic impact of more than $3 million as members travel from Tennessee, Mississippi and other parts of Alabama.
“In addition to the members of the region convening here, I'm very pleased to say that our international president and CEO, Danette Anthony Reed, will be a part of the delegation.” Adams said.
Adams said there will be a series of workshops during the conference. Women will participate in sessions for chapter officers as well.
“We have 116 chapters in this region, and 48 of them are undergraduate chapters. Representatives from both our graduate chapters and undergraduate chapters are coming here to learn and engage so they can better position their chapters for greatness as we advance the current international program,” Adams said.
She explained how one of the organization's signature programs involves supporting youth and ensuring they have nutritional food to eat on weekends.
“Unfortunately, the quality they get when they're in school, many don’t get that over the weekends at home. We have charged ourselves with packing 1,908 power packs while we're here, and so members will be bringing non-perishable food items that will go in those power packs, and then they will be delivered here locally to the Boys & Girls Clubs and Girls Inc.," Adams said.
Special events will also take place during the conference, with featured guests like Reed, Roland Martin and Kierra Sheard-Kelly. There will even be events to honor leaders and local trailblazers in the community, such as Adrienne Pope-Kelly Washington, an AKA who broke several barriers over her 36-year career working with military and aviation.
According to her biography on the AKA website, Washington was the first Black woman to earn the permanent grade of GS-15 in U.S. Army Missile Command history and the first to serve as division chief of air and missile defense systems. She also remains the only Black woman to serve as director of the Security Assistance Management Directorate, part of the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command.