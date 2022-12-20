 Skip to main content
...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills from
10 to 17 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of north Alabama and southern middle
Tennessee.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in
hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds Thursday night into Friday
morning could also lead to sporatic power outages. Make sure
your home is properly winterized in case of a power outage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Sonya Eddy, star of 'General Hospital,' dead at 55

Sonya Eddy, seen here at a premiere in Westwood, California on March 7, has died.

 Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Sonya Eddy, a veteran actress best known for her performance as nurse Epiphany Johnson on the soap opera "General Hospital," has died, the show announced in a tribute post.

She was 55, her manager said in an email.

"General Hospital" executive producer Frank Valentini said in a statement posted to the ABC soap's verified Instagram account that he was "heartbroken about the loss."

"I truly loved her, not only as an actress, but as a friend," the post read. "The lights in the hub of the nurse's station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set."

No information on the cause of her death was shared.

Eddy had appeared in several TV shows since the mid-'90s, with credits including "Murphy Brown," "Seinfeld," "ER," "Felicity," "Fresh Off the Boat" and "Pen15."

She also played small parts in various films over the years, including in "Patch Adams," "Matchstick Men" and "V/H/S/99."

Eddy began her time on "General Hospital" in 2006, appearing in nearly 550 episodes of the long-running soap.

Actress Octavia Spencer posted a tribute to Eddy on Tuesday.

"The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her," Spencer wrote in her Instagram post. "My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!"

