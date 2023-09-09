Sonnie Hereford IV and family remember historic walk 60 years ago

It was 60 years ago today when Dr. Sonnie Hereford III walked with his son, Sonnie Hereford IV, towards the Fifth Avenue School in Huntsville.
Hereford IV was able to enter the school, becoming the first black student to enter an all-white school in Alabama, breaking desegregation.
To remember the milestone in the American Civil Rights Movement, Hereford IV and family members took a walk along Governors Drive and Gallatin Street, where the school used to be.
"It's overwhelming, it really is," said Hereford IV. "Like you said, 60 years ago my father and I walked these steps."
Only six years old at the time, Hereford said he doesn't remember much from the day, but he does recall stories his father told him.
"The bomb threats and the death threats that we got at our home and so forth," said Hereford IV.
Decades later, Hereford had his own children, passing on what his father taught him years ago.
"I get to stand on the shoulders of a giant that stood on the shoulders of a giant that stood on the shoulders of a giant, right," said Dr. Beth Hereford-Patin, Hereford IV's daughter.
Dr. Hereford-Patin teaches at Syracuse University and she said knowing of her family's impact on the civil rights movement is a big factor why she loves teaching.
"I know a big part of my dedication to education has been from my family's struggle towards equitable education for everyone," said Hereford-Patin."
While Hereford IV said he doesn't remember a whole lot of what happened that September day in 1963, he will never forget what his father did for him and so many other people.
"What they did was not just for themselves and not just for that time, but for all generations," said Hereford IV. "I'm very proud that we were able to pass this on to all the generations to come."