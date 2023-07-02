Somerville Police Department searching for burglary suspect

The Somerville Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a burglary suspect.
Sgt. Aaron Anderson says Somerville Grocery was burglarized sometime between midnight and 1 o'clock on Saturday.
Suspect description provided by Sgt. Anderson is as follows:
- male, possibly white or Hispanic
- height believed to be between 5'10 - 6'0
- weight believed to be between 210-250 pounds
- age is believed to be late teens or early twenties
If anyone has any information about the crime or can help identify the suspect, Sgt. Anderson asks you to please contact him at (256)-350-4613 or (256)-778-8282.
All leads will be looked at thoroughly and all information will stay confidential.