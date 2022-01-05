Somerville man charged with theft after public turns in tips to Morgan County Sheriff’s Office

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Light Wintry Precipitation Possible Thursday Across the Tennessee
Valley...

A low pressure system will move across the Southeastern United
States, bringing rain and wintry precipitation to southern middle
Tennessee and portions of northern Alabama on Thursday.

Precipitation will begin just after sunrise Thursday morning over
northwest Alabama, and rapidly spread northeastward across the
region. This precipitation may begin as a mixture of rain, freezing
rain, sleet and/or snow, especially for areas north of the Tennessee
River. Some light snow or sleet accumulation is possible in areas
mainly north of the Tennessee River.

By midday, a change over to mostly rain is expected across most of
northern Alabama, while locations across southern middle Tennessee
will likely maintain some form of wintry precipitation through the
day. As colder air moves back in late Thursday afternoon and
evening, any liquid rain will likely change back over to light snow.
Additional light snow accumulations will be possible. Any remaining
water on roadways will freeze overnight Thursday and could lead to
some localized travel impacts.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
up to one inch with locally higher amounts possible and ice
accumulations of around one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerous cold will settle in Thursday
night after the rain ends. Any water on roads will likely freeze
and become ice. There is a high amount of forecast uncertainty,
and snow and ice totals may fluctuate in future updates. Please
continue to monitor the forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Somerville man charged with theft after public turns in tips to Morgan County Sheriff’s Office

Jason Lee Majors

 Morgan County Sheriff's Office

A Somerville man has been arrested on multiple charges after members of the public helped law enforcement identify him based on a photo posted Sunday by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO Public Information Officer Mike Swafford said investigators arrested Jason Lee Majors, 47, at his home near Valhermoso Springs on Tuesday. When they arrived, Majors attempted to hide in a kitchen cabinet to avoid authorities.

He is charged with first-degree theft, third-degree burglary of a residence, breaking and entering a vehicle, and giving false name/address to law enforcement. He was booked in the Morgan County Jail with bond set at $10,300.

He is also being held on a warrant from Madison County, Swafford said.

