Somerville man charged with theft after public turns in tips to Morgan County Sheriff’s Office

A Somerville man has been arrested on multiple charges after members of the public helped law enforcement identify him based on a photo posted Sunday by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
MCSO Public Information Officer Mike Swafford said investigators arrested Jason Lee Majors, 47, at his home near Valhermoso Springs on Tuesday. When they arrived, Majors attempted to hide in a kitchen cabinet to avoid authorities.
He is charged with first-degree theft, third-degree burglary of a residence, breaking and entering a vehicle, and giving false name/address to law enforcement. He was booked in the Morgan County Jail with bond set at $10,300.
He is also being held on a warrant from Madison County, Swafford said.