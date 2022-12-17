 Skip to main content
Somerville man arrested, facing burglary charges

Nathan Thomas Bond

A Somerville man is facing burglary charges accused of taking items from a home.

48-year-old Nathan Thomas Bond was arrested on Thursday.

His arrest stems from an ongoing burglary investigation involving a home on Cain Rd in Somerville, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Bond.

During the investigation it was determined Bond entered a home and took items.

Bond is charged with two counts of burglary.

He's in the Morgan County Jail on a $150 thousand dollars bond.

