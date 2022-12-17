Somerville man arrested, facing burglary charges

A Somerville man is facing burglary charges accused of taking items from a home.
48-year-old Nathan Thomas Bond was arrested on Thursday.
His arrest stems from an ongoing burglary investigation involving a home on Cain Rd in Somerville, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Bond.
During the investigation it was determined Bond entered a home and took items.
Bond is charged with two counts of burglary.
He's in the Morgan County Jail on a $150 thousand dollars bond.