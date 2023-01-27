Somerville man finds new purpose through cancer diagnosis, now helps other patients and families

A cancer diagnosis is a hurdle no one wants to face, but one Somerville man is taking his diagnosis as an opportunity to give back and persevere.
In March 2022, Joe Thompson was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, a rare and fast-growing tumor in his brain stem. As soon as he heard the diagnosis, he was ready for a plan of action and did not want to let the disease grind his life to a screeching halt.
He had just graduated from the University of Alabama. He was ready to be an adult.
But now, Thompson is putting his energy towards empathy and helping others.
"I've always cared about others, and I've always wanted to help others," Thompson said. "You know, I think that's something cliché that everybody says, but your empathy — when you really have a reason for it, when you really have a purpose, and you find what that purpose is — everything changes."
During his six weeks of treatment, Thompson and his mother spent the weekdays living in a hotel in Birmingham and driving home on the weekends. Thompson said this was one of the most challenging times for his family, but they powered through.
While in treatment, Thompson learned about an organization called Nik's Wish. Unlike the Make a Wish Foundation, which cuts off at 17, Nik's Wish caters to cancer patients aged 18 to 24. Because of this organization, Thompson will get to fulfill his lifelong dream of attending the Kentucky Derby this May.
He said this isn't just a blessing to him.
"The fact that I'm getting to go with my mom and my dad and my sister, that's what's gonna make it," Thompson said. "They're gonna get some time to relax, too. I mean, yes, this has been a very hard road and journey on me, there's no question about that, but it's been equally as hard on my mother and my father."
A few months after discovering the organization, Thompson and a friend spoke with the founder of Nik's Wish, Kelli Ritschel Boehle, about organizing a charitable event. Boehle loved the idea, took it a step further and offered Thompson the position of Nik's Wish Alabama spokesperson.
Now Thompson is looking forward to helping patients and families, and he said hiring him was a win for the organization.
"I'm gonna take this organization to heights it's never seen, because I'm passionate about it," Thompson said. "I feel like this is my purpose, to help these young kids and their families and these young adults. We are doing really wonderful work. I've got such a big passion for it, so it's gonna succeed, without a doubt."
Thompson said his support system and positive attitude are why his treatment is going well, and he hopes his tumor will be stable when he finishes treatment in March so he can get back to golfing.
He plans to work across Alabama, spreading the message of Nik's Wish so that other patients like him can have peace during one of the most challenging times in their life.
"I like to end with this quote from Jim Valvano," Thompson said. "'Cancer can take away all my physical ability. It cannot touch my mind, it cannot touch my heart, and it cannot touch my soul. And those three things are going to carry on forever and ever and ever."