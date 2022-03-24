'Someone will get hit and someone will get killed': Madison residents worried about new development

One Madison neighborhood is demanding action as a new commercial development poses safety concerns for their children.
The developers are building a 17,000-square-foot day care facility at the entrance to a neighborhood off of Idared Lane, near Gillespie Road and Balch Road. The day care will hold 250 kids in addition to staff.
While residents are all for Madison expanding and opening new businesses, the proposed development would put access to the large day care right through their neighborhood streets.
"This is just a small neighborhood. We live so peacefully here, and they're going to create a dangerous situation," said Karla Greene, who lives on Idared Lane.
She said her street is residential and not designed for a large amount of traffic.
However, traffic could be coming right down her residential street if developers open the day care center at the entrance to her neighborhood.
"They want to open a main entrance between this house — my neighbor's house — and the [community] pool house," said Greene.
Greene and dozens of other residents showed up to the Madison planning commission meeting Thursday to voice their safety concerns about this project.
"It's not safe," one resident told the commissioners. "It's not safe for our kids. It's not safe for our community."
"Someone will get hit and someone will get killed," said another citizen.
Although two major roads, Gillespie and Balch, surround the property, the plans have traffic entering off of Idared Lane because developers say traffic would be too backed up near the roundabout to exit off of Gillespie Road.
The planning commission listened to countless residents, then commissioner Stephen Brooks posed a question on everyone's mind: "Is it acceptable if no access to Idared was allowed?"
The city's director of development services explained, "The access to Idared is owned by the commercial property owner."
After dozens of residents spoke, the commission asked the developers to go back to the drawing board and figure out another option.
"I do think you can say what we have is not safe," said one member of the planning commission.
Some residents believe a business of this size should not be in the neighborhood at all, but the planning commission explained the business does comply with all of the rules and regulations to operate on that plot of land.
However, before they can get up and running, developers will have to figure out another way to access the building.
This is the second time the Madison planning commission has pushed this item for further discussion. It will be brought up again at the next planning commission meeting.