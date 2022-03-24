'Someone will get hit and someone will get killed': Madison neighborhood voicing safety concerns over new development

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama... Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and Marshall Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 17.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM CDT Thursday was 17.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 6.5 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.0 feet on 01/05/1972. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&