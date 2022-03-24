 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 17.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 PM CDT Thursday was 17.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 6.5 feet
Tuesday evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.0 feet on 01/05/1972.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

'Someone will get hit and someone will get killed': Madison neighborhood voicing safety concerns over new development

  • Updated
Idared Ln residents

Residents on Idared Ln addressing Madison Planning Commission.

One Madison neighborhood is demanding action, as a new commercial development poses safety concerns for their children.

The developers are building a 17,000 square foot daycare facility at the entrance to a neighborhood off of Idared Ln, near Gillespie Rd and Balch Rd. The daycare will hold 250 kids, plus additional staff.

While residents are all for Madison expanding and opening new businesses, the proposed development would put access to the large daycare right through their neighborhood streets.

"This is just a small neighborhood. We live so peacefully here and they're going to create a dangerous situation," says Karla Greene, who lives on Idared Ln.

She points down her street and says, "This is a residential street and it's not designed for traffic, regular traffic."

However, traffic could be coming right down her residential street if developers open the daycare center at the entrance to her neighborhood.

"They want to open a main entrance between this house, my neighbor's house [at the front], and the [community] pool house," says Greene.

Greene and dozens of other residents showed up to the Madison planning commission meeting to voice their safety concerns about this project.

"It's not safe, it's not safe for our kids, it's not safe for our community," says one resident, addressing the commission.

"Someone will get hit and someone will get killed," says another concerned citizen.

Although two major roads, Gillespie and Balch, surround the property, the plans have traffic entering off of Idared Ln because developers say traffic would be too backed up near the roundabout to exit off of Gillespie.

The planning commission listened to countless residents, and then posed a question on everyone's mind.

"Is it acceptable if no access to Idared was allowed?" asks Stephen Brooks, a member on the planning commission.

The city's director of development services explains, "The access to Idared is owned by the commercial property owner."

After dozens of residents voiced their concern, the council asked the developers to go back to the drawing board and figure out another option.

"I do think you can say what we have is not safe," says one member of the planning commission.

Some residents say a business of this size should not be in the neighborhood at all, but the planning commission explained the business does comply with all of the rules and regulations to operate on this plot of land.

However, before they can get up and running, they are going to have to figure out another way to access the building.

This is the second time the planning commission has pushed this item for further discussion. It will be brought up again at the next Madison planning commission meeting.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com