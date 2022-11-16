'Somebody knows something': Loved ones of Town Creek father killed in unsolved hit-and-run pleading driver come forward

A local family is grieving, pleading for whoever hit and killed their loved one to come forward.
29-year-old Corey Maxwell was found dead after being hit by a vehicle that left the scene, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).
It happened along Alabama 184, about three miles east of Muscle Shoals on November 5.
PREVIOUS: Town Creek man dies after being hit by vehicle that left the scene
"I can't imagine just running over a human and then just not stopping," Amy Ford said. Somebody knows something, somebody does."
Maxwell's loved ones say the hardest part about all of this is not knowing who killed him and if it was intentional why they did it.
Very close family friend Amy Ford says the only information the family has currently, is Maxwell was hit on his left side.
"Please just please come forward and let us know what happened," Ford said. "Even if you're scared you're going to be in trouble. Give the family closure."
State troopers say they are still investigating Maxwell's death and don't want to release any information publicly at this time.
It's unclear what type of vehicle was involved.
Ford says right now everyone is filled with more questions than answers.
"Even if you are going to be in trouble do the right thing," Ford said. "If not, you're going to answer to God one day. I'd rather answer to the police than God on this one."
Maxwell was killed possibly heading to his mother's house.
Ford says no one was near him when he was hit and his body was found by a couple who didn't know him.
They waited until state troopers arrived.
The 29-year-old father of two is remembered as a man who loved life and his family.
"He loved to play the guitar and he loved to sing," Ford said. "He was just a good person. He was great. Like I said if you met him, you wouldn't forget him. He was a very good person."
Anyone with information concerning the vehicle or incident should contact ALEA troopers at 256-383-9212.