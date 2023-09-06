Some stronger storms possible this afternoon and into the evening

A few showers hanging around late this morning and early afternoon, a few heavy downpours will be possible. Temperatures will once again struggle today to make it out of the 80s with the mix of showers and clouds.
Strong to severe storms are possible later this afternoon across North Alabama ahead of an approaching cold front. Most of the region has been upgraded to a Level 2 severe weather risk for storms between 3 and 9 PM today. Damaging wind gusts and heavy rain are the main concerns. Large hail can't be ruled out. Storms will push to the south this evening.
The cold front moving through overnight and early Thursday will not cool us down much. Highs remain in the mid to upper 80s through the weekend. However, it will feel less humid during the day and more comfortable at night! Quiet weather sticks around through early next week.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. A few showers late morning. Strong storms this afternoon. Highs near 90. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Rain comes to an end. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.