...Black Ice possible for portions of the Tennessee Valley...

Lingering moisture from recent rain and a wintry mix, in combination
with cold air moving into the region, has created patches of black
ice on a number of area roadways, including some major highways.
Bridges and overpasses, and roads that are in normally shaded areas
or are on the north aspect of higher terrain are especially at risk.
For a complete list of affected roadways, consult local media or the
state department of transportation.

Black ice can be especially dangerous because you may not be able to
see it until you have already encountered it. If traveling, use
extreme caution, especially on bridges, overpasses, and in curves and
in making turns. Do not assume that a well traveled road will be
completely free of ice.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Some slick spots possible as temperatures tank

Weather 01/06/22
Overnight, black ice will be a concern where lingering moisture persists. Secondarily, as temperatures plummet to the mid to upper teens it will create wind chill values in the single digits, creating yet another safety concern. Remember to use extreme caution on bridges and overpasses starting this evening. Black ice looks like wet pavement and can be difficult to spot at all, so be as attentive as possible while driving tonight and Friday morning.
 
Temperatures remain cold Friday, barely cracking the freezing mark. The good news? We'll see some sunshine which should help the road conditions improve. Saturday is a quiet and chilly day before rain returns Sunday. Severe storms are still unlikely, but flooding may be a concern within more intense downpours. This next round of rain precedes another cold front, so it'll be staying chilly to start the new work week. 
Forecast temperatures
 

