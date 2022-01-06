Some slick spots possible as temperatures tank

Overnight, black ice will be a concern where lingering moisture persists. Secondarily, as temperatures plummet to the mid to upper teens it will create wind chill values in the single digits, creating yet another safety concern. Remember to use extreme caution on bridges and overpasses starting this evening. Black ice looks like wet pavement and can be difficult to spot at all, so be as attentive as possible while driving tonight and Friday morning.
Temperatures remain cold Friday, barely cracking the freezing mark. The good news? We'll see some sunshine which should help the road conditions improve. Saturday is a quiet and chilly day before rain returns Sunday. Severe storms are still unlikely, but flooding may be a concern within more intense downpours. This next round of rain precedes another cold front, so it'll be staying chilly to start the new work week.