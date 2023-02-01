Some schools on delay Thursday due to winter weather threat

Some schools and school systems in North Alabama and southern Tennessee are altering their hours on Thursday due to the threat of icy conditions overnight and into the early morning.
WAAY will update this list of schools making changes Thursday as we hear from more of them.
- Lincoln County, Tennessee, School System: Two-hour delay
- Riverside Christian Academy: Opening at 10 a.m.
