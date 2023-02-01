 Skip to main content
Some schools on delay Thursday due to winter weather threat

  • Updated
  • 0
CLOSINGS AND DELAYS WEB IMAGE

Some schools and school systems in North Alabama and southern Tennessee are altering their hours on Thursday due to the threat of icy conditions overnight and into the early morning.

WAAY will update this list of schools making changes Thursday as we hear from more of them.

  • Lincoln County, Tennessee, School System: Two-hour delay
  • Riverside Christian Academy: Opening at 10 a.m.

Turn to WAAY 31 for everything you need to know to stay safe during severe weather. Chief Meteorologist Taylor Kanost, Meteorologist Carson Meredith, Meteorologist Grace Anello and forecaster Brylee Brown will provide you with the most accurate information on storms by using our StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network.

Stationed in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville, the radars provide the best data for all of North Alabama by scanning EVERY community in North Alabama.

See all the radars HERE

Access the Muscle Shoals radar HERE

Access the Decatur radar HERE

Access the Guntersville radar HERE

And download our news and weather apps HERE

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

