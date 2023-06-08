 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect Friday for Huntsville and Decatur...

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) has issued
an Air Quality Alert for Madison and Morgan counties, for Friday,
June 9.

An air quality alert means that ground level ozone or particulate
matter concentrations are expected to reach levels that are unhealthy
for sensitive groups. Children and people with asthma are at the
highest risk under these expected conditions.

ADEM recommends the following actions during an air quality alert
day:

Conserve electricity and set your air conditioner at a higher
temperature.

Limit driving and combine errands.

Use the bus or car pool to work.

Avoid use of gasoline power lawn and garden equipment.

Refuel cars and trucks after 6 pm.

Limit engine idling.

Use household, workshop, and garden chemicals in ways that keep
evaporation to a minimum, or try to avoid them when poor air quality
is forecast.

If breathing becomes difficult, move indoors.

For more information on what to do on an Air Quality Alert day,
visit the ADEM website at www.adem.state.al.us, and click on Air
Quality Forecast. You can also visit the Environmental Protection
Agency at airnow.gov.

Some say the new Supreme Court ruling is a big win

Supreme Court

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on April 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Alabama's voting maps will be redrawn to create a second district with a large black population.

The bombshell supreme court decision impacts voters here across Alabama.

Under the ruling, Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh voted in favor of the lower court ruling.

That ruling , finding the current congressional maps are in violation of the Voting Rights Act.

"I cried tears of joy. It felt amazing," said Kadidah Stone with Alabama Forward.

Stone is all-in on this new ruling, which now means there will be two largely populated black districts instead of just one.

"Now, we are essentially having a sit at the table," said Stone.

She believes this ruling will help influence future elections.

"That’s two congressional seats that opened up for black fair representation," said Stone.

Despite the ruling, some leaders are not in favor of this decision.

Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl released a statement saying in part:

"The alabama republican party is disappointed in the ruling by the united states supreme court. The U.S. Constitution is clear that drawing district lines – as well as redistricting – are the responsibility of state legislatures...The alabama republican party remains committed to competing in every district, and will work hard to win all seven congressional seats with candidates that reflect their communities and the values of the state of alabama.”

Stone is just happy to have an opportunity to shake things up in Aalabama.

What I do know, what I have seen, is when we are not at the table to share the needs of our community, when we’re not at the table to voice our concerns, when we are not at the table to share our world views and how we view the world, and how the world is viewed to us, we end up in a very sticky situation," said Stone.

Benard Simelton, the Alabama NAACP President says your vote is your voice and he wants everyone to use it.

He called the ruling a big win for African-Americans and voters rights advocates.

