Some Rainsville residents return home after chemical spill; advised to keep doors, windows closed

4:53 P.M. UPDATE: According to the DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency, residents can return to their homes within the traffic re-route area. If you live within a quarter-mile of the Alabama 35/Alabama 75 intersection, you are advised to keep your windows and doors closed as a precaution until the spill is cleaned up.
UPDATE: Officials have identified the spilled chemical as organic peroxide industrial grade. An evacuation area of 800 feet has been ordered.
Traffic is shut off from Rainbow to Marshall on AL 35 and from George Wallace to VFW Road.
The shutdown is expected to last into late Thursday night as cleanup crews work.
UPDATE: Families who live in central Rainsville and have students at Plainview High School or Cornerstone Christian Academy are being asked to pick up their children as quickly as they can safely do so.
The DeKalb County EMA reports central Rainsville will remain inaccessible for about three more hours. The same EMA report said school buses would be rerouted accordingly.
Traffic closures have been implemented for a 2.5-mile stretch of Alabama 75, from George Wallace Drive to Marshall Road. Another has been implemented for a 2.75-stretch of Alabama 35, from Rainbow Avenue to Marshall Road.
-----
From earlier:
Evacuation is advised in part of DeKalb County due to a “threat to life safety issue” involving a hazardous material spill.
It involves an 18-wheeler rollover.
The DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency is recommending that people stay 1,000 feet from the intersection of AL 35 and AL 75 in Rainsville. This is the area of Main Street and McCurdy Avenue.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates. We have a crew headed to the scene.