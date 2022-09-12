Some Oakwood University dorm residents being relocated after fire

Some Oakwood University students are being relocated after a Monday fire at a dormitory.
No injuries were reported.
Smoke was reported coming from the top floor of Carter Hall about 2:07 p.m. Monday, prompting an evacuation. Oakwood officials said the fire department arrived and said the fire had been extinguished.
The university has not provided information on the extent of damage to the dorm, but did say Carter Hall residents are being relocated to temporary housing in Huntsville.
This is because all other dorms are full, the university said in a release.
“We are grateful that no student to our knowledge was injured in this incident, and the needs of our students are being taken care of as we navigate the situation,” said Oakwood University President Dr. Leslie Pollard said in the release.