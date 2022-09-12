 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Some Oakwood University dorm residents being relocated after fire

  • Updated
  • 0
Carter Hall at Oakwood University

Carter Hall dormitory. (Image courtesy Oakwood University)

Some Oakwood University students are being relocated after a Monday fire at a dormitory.

No injuries were reported.

Smoke was reported coming from the top floor of Carter Hall about 2:07 p.m. Monday, prompting an evacuation. Oakwood officials said the fire department arrived and said the fire had been extinguished.

The university has not provided information on the extent of damage to the dorm, but did say Carter Hall residents are being relocated to temporary housing in Huntsville.

This is because all other dorms are full, the university said in a release.

“We are grateful that no student to our knowledge was injured in this incident, and the needs of our students are being taken care of as we navigate the situation,” said Oakwood University President Dr. Leslie Pollard said in the release.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you