Some North Alabama schools still in need of teachers

Many Alabama school systems will be starting the new school year looking to fill teaching positions that are still open. Huntsville City Schools has 91 open positions throughout the district.
The Alabama Education Association says they have taken significant steps to help with the teacher shortage.
William Tunnell, Manager of UniServ Organizing for AEA said, “We are still somewhat in a teacher shortage, so our message has been very clear: We have to make public education an attractive place to work for our young Alabamians.”
The state increased both pay and support for teachers heading into this school year in an effort to get the best and brightest in classrooms to teach our future leaders.
The Alabama Education Association efforts included making sure teachers have plenty of classroom supplies.
Tunnell said, “Many years went by where teachers always had to go into their own pocket books just to buy basic supplies for their classrooms. This year we were very proud to be able to secure $1000 for every teacher. It's the highest it's ever been and in fact this year they are gonna get half of that money before the school year even starts.”