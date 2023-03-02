Some North Alabama schools go remote, close Friday due to severe weather threat

Due to the potential for severe weather on Friday morning, some schools are making changes to their days.
We'll add to this list as we get updates.
* Cornerstone Christian Academy: All schools on E-Learning.
* Cullman County School System: All schools are remote.
* DeKalb County School System: All schools on E-Learning.
* Fort Payne City School System: All schools on E-Learning.
* Hartselle City School System: All schools are virtual
* Jackson County School System: All schools on E-Learning.
* Lauderdale County School System: All schools are closed on Friday.
* Madison County School System: All schools on E-Learning.
* Scottsboro City School System: All schools on E-Learning.
* Tuscumbia City Schools: All schools on E-Learning.
Turn to WAAY 31 for everything you need to know to stay safe during severe weather.
