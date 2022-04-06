Some North Alabama schools releasing early Wednesday due to severe weather threat

Some school systems have chosen to send students home early on Wednesday due to the threat of severe weather.
We'll update this list as we receive new information.
Albertville City School System: Dismissal at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday
Boaz City School System: Dismissal at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday
Cullman City School System: Dismissal at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday
Cullman County School System: Dismissal at Noon Wednesday
DeKalb County School System: Dismissal at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday
Fort Payne City Schools: Dismissal at 1 p.m. Wednesday
Guntersville City School System: Dismissal at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday
Marshall County School System: Dismissal at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday
Wallace State Community College: Dismissal at Noon Wednesday
