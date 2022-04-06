 Skip to main content
Some North Alabama schools releasing early Wednesday due to severe weather threat

Some school systems have chosen to send students home early on Wednesday due to the threat of severe weather.

We'll update this list as we receive new information.

Albertville City School System: Dismissal at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday

Boaz City School System: Dismissal at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday

Cullman City School System: Dismissal at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday

Cullman County School System: Dismissal at Noon Wednesday

DeKalb County School System: Dismissal at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday

Fort Payne City Schools: Dismissal at 1 p.m. Wednesday

Guntersville City School System: Dismissal at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday

Marshall County School System: Dismissal at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday

Wallace State Community College: Dismissal at Noon Wednesday

