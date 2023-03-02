Most North Alabama schools go remote, close Friday due to severe weather threat

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO LATE SATURDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From this evening to late Saturday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 11.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 17.0 feet early Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and
increased in duration for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water begins to flood yards on the
downstream side of the Brownsboro Road bridge.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:30 PM CST Thursday the stage was 18.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:30 PM CST Thursday was 18.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.5
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage tomorrow evening.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
19.4 feet on 03/18/2002.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South to southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts of 50
to 60 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The High Wind Warning upgrades the previous
Wind Advisory.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.

&&

Most North Alabama schools go remote, close Friday due to severe weather threat

  • 0
school closings web

Due to the potential for severe weather on Friday morning, some schools are making changes to their days.

We'll add to this list as we get updates.

* Albertville City School System: E-Learning

* Athens City School System: Closed

* Boaz City School System: Virtual

* Cornerstone Christian Academy: E-Learning

* Cullman County School System: Remote learning

* Decatur City School System: Remote learning

* Decatur Heritage Academy: Closed

* DeKalb County School System: E-Learning

* Florence City School System: Closed

* Fort Payne City School System: E-Learning

* Franklin County (Alabama) School System: Closed

* Guntersville City Schools: E-Learning. All after-school activities canceled.

* Hartselle City School System: Virtual learning

* Huntsville City School System: E-Learning

* Jackson County School System: E-Learning

* St. John Paul II Catholic High School: Closed

* Lauderdale County School System: Closed

* Lawrence County School System: Closed

* Limestone County School System: Closed

* Lincoln Academy: Closed

* Lincoln County (Tenn.) School System: Closed

* Lindsay Lane Christian Academy: Closed

* Madison City School System: E-Learning. All campuses closed.

* Madison County School System: E-Learning

* Muscle Shoals City School System: Closed

* Northwest-Shoals Community College: Campus closed. All classes virtual.

* Russellville City School System: Closed. Miss RHS Pageant will continue as planned.

* Scottsboro City School System: E-Learning

* Sheffield City School System: Closed

* Tuscumbia City School System: E-Learning

* Westminster Christian Academy: Closed

Turn to WAAY 31 for everything you need to know to stay safe during severe weather. Chief Meteorologist Taylor Kanost, Meteorologist Carson Meredith, Meteorologist Grace Anello and forecaster Brylee Brown will provide you with the most accurate information on storms by using our StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network.

Stationed in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville, the radars provide the best data for all of North Alabama by scanning EVERY community in North Alabama.

See all the radars HERE

Access the Muscle Shoals radar HERE

Access the Decatur radar HERE

Access the Guntersville radar HERE

And download our news and weather apps HERE

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

