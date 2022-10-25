Some North Alabama schools dismissing early Tuesday due to severe weather threat

The threat of severe weather is causing some schools to dismiss early Tuesday.
Here's the current list of impacted school districts:
- Albertville City Schools have cancelled all after-school activities taking place after 4 p.m. Tuesday.
- Decatur Heritage will dismiss at 1:15 p.m.
- Florence City Schools' K-6 and W.C. Handy School will dismiss at noon. Grades 7-12 will dismiss at 12:45 p.m.
- Franklin County (Alabama) Schools will dismiss early at 12 p.m.
- Huntsville City Schools will dismiss early Tuesday. Elementary schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.; middle and junior high schools (including all grades for AAA and ASFL) will dismiss at 1 p.m.; and high schools will dismiss at 1:40 p.m.
- Jackson County Schools will dismiss an hour early. There will be no after school activities.
- Lauderdale County Schools will dismiss at 11:45 a.m.
- Lawrence County Schools will dismiss at 11:45 a.m. After-school activities are cancelled.
- Lincoln Academy will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.
- Madison City Schools will dismiss early Tuesday. Pre-K will dismiss at noon, elementary schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m., and secondary schools will dismiss at 1:15 p.m.
- Madison County Schools will dismiss early Tuesday. Middle and high school students will dismiss at noon. Elementary and all others will dismiss at 1 p.m.
- Muscle Shoals City Schools will dismiss early Tuesday. Howell Graves & ELC, Highland Park and Webster will dismiss at noon; McBride Elementary will dismiss at 12:15 p.m.; Muscle Shoals Middle School will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.; Muscle Shoals High School & Career Academy will dismiss at 12:45 p.m.
- Russellville City Schools will dismiss early at 12 p.m.
- Scottsboro City School will dismiss one hour early. All after-school activities are cancelled.
- Sheffield City Schools will dismiss at noon. All after-school activities are cancelled.
- Tuscumbia City Schools will dismiss at noon. All after-school activities are cancelled.
- Northwest-Shoals Community College will close both campuses at 12:15 p.m.
We'll keep updating this story if other school districts make the announcement.
