Some North Alabama schools dismissing early, going remote Thursday due to severe weather threat

Due to the threat of severe weather on Thursday, some North Alabama schools are making changes to how they plan to operate.
We'll update this list as we learn more:
Cullman County Schools: Early dismissal at 1 p.m. Thursday
Florence City Schools: Pre-K through 6th grade early dismissal at 11:30 a.m.; Grades 7-12 early dismissal at 12:30 p.m.
Franklin County Schools: Early dismissal at 12:30 p.m. Thursday
Lauderdale County Schools: Remote learning on Thursday
Madison City Schools: Early dismissal at 12:30 p.m. for pre-K, 1 p.m. for elementary schools and 1:45 p.m. for middle and high schools on Thursday
Muscle Shoals City Schools: Early dismissal at 1 p.m. Thursday
Russellville City Schools: Early dismissal at 1 p.m. Thursday
Tuscumbia City Schools: Early dismissal at 1 p.m. Thursday
