Some North Alabama schools dismissing early, canceling activities due to severe weather

Some North Alabama school systems are making changes due to today’s severe weather risk.
This list will be updated as we hear from more systems.
Cullman County Schools: All after-school activities are canceled
Decatur City Schools: Tuesday night's Family Academy workshop postponed until April 12
Florence City Schools: All after-school activities are canceled
Franklin County Schools: All schools will dismiss at 2 p.m.
Huntsville City Schools: All after-school activities are canceled
Lauderdale County Schools: All schools will dismiss at 1:30 p.m.
Northwest-Shoals Community College: Both campuses will close at 2:30 p.m.
Turn to WAAY 31 for everything you need to know to stay safe during severe weather.
