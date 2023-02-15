 Skip to main content
Some North Alabama schools closing, going remote Thursday due to severe weather threat

  • Updated
  • 0
SCHOOL CLOSINGS WEB IMAGE.jpg

Some schools in North Alabama are making schedule changes based on the threat of severe weather Thursday.

We'll keep this list updated as we hear from more school systems:

* Colbert County School System will transition to an E-Learning Day on Thursday. Assignments will be provided by teachers.

* Cullman County School System will be on remote learning Thursday.

* Franklin County School System will be closed Thursday.

* Lauderdale County Schools will be closed Thursday. There will be no extracurricular activities on any campus.

* Muscle Shoals City School System will be closed Thursday.

* Russellville City School System will be closed Thursday. Wednesday after-school and extracurricular activities are cancelled or will end no later than 4:15 p.m.

